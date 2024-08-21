Plans revealed for blue plaque in Warwick to commemorate distinguished doctor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted for a blue plaque to be installed on a building in Warwick to commemorate a distinguished doctor.

The plans have been submitted by Warwick Town Council and if it is given the go ahead the plaque will be installed on 5 Neville Court, formerly 24 Jury Street.

The Grade II listed property is a ground floor flat that dates back to the 18th/19th century.

The blue plaque would be installed above the flat in Neville Court. Photo from Google Streetview

The plaque would commemorate the birthplace and home of Dr Barbara Ansell.

In the planning documents it says Dr Ansell was “a distinguished doctor on the international medical stage from the days before female doctors were commonplace and the founder of the field of paediatric rheumatology as a recognised sub-speciality in the UK.”

The report adds: "She was notable for outstanding contributions to the advancement of paediatric knowledge, specifically defining chronic joint disorders and the improvement of their management and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

"Dr Ansell attended Kings High School for Girls in Warwick, and Birmingham University Medical School, earning a Queen’s scholarship in 1945.

"When she began her career in paediatric rheumatology, here were virtually no specialists in that field and few designated services.

"Today, there are more than 30 paediatric rheumatologists in Britain, and Dr Ansell’s influence in this field extended to Europe where there is now a thriving European Society of Paediatric Rheumatology, to the Americas and to many other parts of the world.

"After Dr Ansell’s death in September 2001, a new science building at King’s High School was named in her honour.”

To view the plans search: W/24/1061/LB on the planning portal.