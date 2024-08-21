Summer market featuring more than 70 traders is coming to Warwick this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A summer market will be coming to Warwick town centre this bank holiday weekend.

‘The big summer market’ has been organised by market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire and is set to take place in the town’s market square on bank holiday Monday (August 26).

There will be more than 70 traders showcasing an array of arts, crafts, and local produce – including jewellery, artwork, soaps and gifts.

The big summer market will be taking place this weekend. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

A ‘street food court’ will be set up serving up food and drink from popcorn chicken to Greek chicken gyros to cakes, ice cream and alcoholic drinks.

As well as food and crafts, there will also be a few stalls dedicated to selling items for pets.

Warwick-based charity Safeline is also due to have a stall at the market.

Several picnic benches will also be dotted around Market Place.

The event will also feature activities for children, including face painting, slime workshops, and there will be free balloon modelling throughout the day.

There will also be live entertainment from the renowned Rock Choir, which will be performing twice during the event.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The big summer market isn’t just about the event itself; it’s about driving footfall to the town centre, highlighting what makes Warwick such an incredible destination, and shining a spotlight on its unique independent shops and attractions.”

The ‘big summer market’ will take place between 10am and 4pm in Market Place, Old Square and The Holloway.

For more information and for a list of the traders go to CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s website at: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk