Three Rugby businesses criticised by food hygiene inspectors - with one getting a zero rating

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Rugby borough, which took place between July and September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. However, two places received a one-star - and one venue even scored the dreaded zero rating.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:

The good news is that the majority of places received the highest score.

Rated 5: Clifton Cafe at 33 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 11

Rated 5: The Tuning Fork Cafe Limited at Dollman Farm Dollman Road, Houlton, Rugby; rated on August 28

Rated 5: Waffle and More at 15-16 Swan Centre Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 14

Rated 5: Rugby Irish Association at 24 Gas Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 10

Rated 5: The Rupert Brooke at 8-10 Castle Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 28

Rated 5: Jerk spot at Hillmorton Manor Hotel at Hillmorton Manor Hotel 78 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on September 10

Rated 4: Rugby Railway Club at 100 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 13

Rated 4: Donr & Gyros at 10 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 28

Rated 3: New Regent Chinese Restaurant at 48 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 31

Rated 1: Something New Enterprises at 37a Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 19

Rated 1: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 Craven Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 27

Rated 0: Gold Pot Takeaway & Lounge Ltd at 49 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 15