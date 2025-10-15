Three Rugby businesses criticised by food hygiene inspectors - with one getting a zero rating
The majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. However, two places received a one-star - and one venue even scored the dreaded zero rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
- Rated 5: Clifton Cafe at 33 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 11
- Rated 5: The Tuning Fork Cafe Limited at Dollman Farm Dollman Road, Houlton, Rugby; rated on August 28
- Rated 5: Waffle and More at 15-16 Swan Centre Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 14
- Rated 5: Rugby Irish Association at 24 Gas Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 10
- Rated 5: The Rupert Brooke at 8-10 Castle Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 28
- Rated 5: Jerk spot at Hillmorton Manor Hotel at Hillmorton Manor Hotel 78 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on September 10
- Rated 4: Rugby Railway Club at 100 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 13
- Rated 4: Donr & Gyros at 10 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 28
- Rated 3: New Regent Chinese Restaurant at 48 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 31
- Rated 1: Something New Enterprises at 37a Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 19
- Rated 1: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 Craven Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 27
- Rated 0: Gold Pot Takeaway & Lounge Ltd at 49 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 15