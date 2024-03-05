Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic Leamington town centre pub has closed for a few weeks while it undergoes a major £150,000 renovation.

The 19th century, Grade II listed, Woodland Tavern in Regent Street will have a major internal overhaul and re-open in mid-April.

This follows a £52,000 renovation of the building’s exterior in autumn 2023.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

Jacqui Evans – who grew up in Warwickshire pubs run by her parents – will take the helm as the Woodland Tavern’s new operator.

Jacqui takes over from Leamington’s longest-serving landlady, Josie James, who has retired after clocking up 25 years at the much-loved pub.

Star Pubs has said the makeover will upgrade the Woodland Tavern throughout with “a stylish but classic new décor that retains its character and charm”.

The pub’s courtyard garden – which has a 25-seater cabin known as the Woodshed – will have a mini-facelift too, ready for the summer.

Jacqui said: ““Running pubs is in my blood.

"I’ve always dreamed of having one.

"I’ve hit the jackpot with the Woodland Tavern.

"It’s a beautiful old pub with an excellent reputation in a great location.

"I’ve always loved Leamington – even as a child – it’s brilliant to have a pub here.

"The town has a fantastic pub scene and I’d like the Woodland Tavern to add to that.

"The plans for the pub are really exciting.