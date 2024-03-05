Well known Leamington town centre pub closes for £150,000 revamp

The 19th century, Grade II listed, Woodland Tavern in Regent Street will have a major internal overhaul. This follows a £52,000 renovation of the building’s exterior in autumn 2023.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An historic Leamington town centre pub has closed for a few weeks while it undergoes a major £150,000 renovation.

The 19th century, Grade II listed, Woodland Tavern in Regent Street will have a major internal overhaul and re-open in mid-April.

This follows a £52,000 renovation of the building’s exterior in autumn 2023.

Most Popular
Jacqui Evans is the new operator of The Woodland Tavern in Leamington. The pub is currently having a £150,000 renovation and will re-open in mid-April. Picture supplied.Jacqui Evans is the new operator of The Woodland Tavern in Leamington. The pub is currently having a £150,000 renovation and will re-open in mid-April. Picture supplied.
Jacqui Evans is the new operator of The Woodland Tavern in Leamington. The pub is currently having a £150,000 renovation and will re-open in mid-April. Picture supplied.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

Jacqui Evans – who grew up in Warwickshire pubs run by her parents – will take the helm as the Woodland Tavern’s new operator.

Jacqui takes over from Leamington’s longest-serving landlady, Josie James, who has retired after clocking up 25 years at the much-loved pub.

Star Pubs has said the makeover will upgrade the Woodland Tavern throughout with “a stylish but classic new décor that retains its character and charm”.

Read More
A tribute to Leamington man Graham Hudson - a king in the car repairs business

The pub’s courtyard garden – which has a 25-seater cabin known as the Woodshed – will have a mini-facelift too, ready for the summer.

Jacqui said: ““Running pubs is in my blood.

"I’ve always dreamed of having one.

"I’ve hit the jackpot with the Woodland Tavern.

"It’s a beautiful old pub with an excellent reputation in a great location.

"I’ve always loved Leamington – even as a child – it’s brilliant to have a pub here.

"The town has a fantastic pub scene and I’d like the Woodland Tavern to add to that.

"The plans for the pub are really exciting.

"I can’t wait to open the doors.”

Related topics:LeamingtonGrade IIWarwickshire