‘World’s first’ coffee subscription app launched by friends in Leamington

Two entrepreneurs with a thirst for success have launched what is believed to be the world’s first subscription service designed to champion independent coffee shops – beginning in Warwick and Leamington.

Friends Rob Oakley and Alex Baker, from Leamington, have teamed up to create Kuppso Coffee Club, which they say is “a unique game-changing app which is set to inject a huge boost to the area’s café culture as well as its economy”.

The app, which the pair hope to eventually take UK-wide, is rooted in their shared passion for community, encouraging more footfall away from national chains and into local independent coffee hotspots.

Simple to use, Kuppso allows customers to either subscribe or buy coffee packs, giving access to a range of hot drinks from a selection of independent partner venues with options for four, eight or 12 coffees a month – and by doing so users are rewarded with great coffee for as little as £2.50.

It marks the latest partnership for the self-confessed ’coffee nerds’ who met whilst band members after leaving university – and they’re hoping it will be just as harmonious.

Rob, 40, said: ”Alex and I have been working collaboratively with many similar clients, so we’re used to working really closely together. We’re both really ideas people and the concept behind Kuppso is something that’s always been in our minds. It’ss something that we both felt was interesting and different.

"It feels like a good fit in terms of the skillsets we both have.

”This model not only ensures affordable, high-quality coffee for our customers but also drives footfall, revenue and visibility for local businesses.

“But also, I think it’s the fact that we live in somewhere like Leamington and Warwick, where we’ve got these amazing little businesses, we’re both big fans of coffee and big fans of nice little Independent businesses. It all sort of ties in together as something that just feels right, but also quite compelling, and different and fun to work on.”

Kuppso’s growing list of partners currently includes Brixton Yoga Kitchen, Corner Cottage Bakery and Wilhelmina in Leamington and Spoon & Whisk, The Craftsman and Two Brothers in Warwick.

Subscribers can expect to pay from as little as £2.50 per standard 12-ounce drink, depending on the length of subscription they take out.

Everyone who downloads the app is gifted a free coffee and, in line with Kuppso’s sustainability ethos, a complimentary reusable cup, worth £25, is delivered to all new subscribers.

Alex, 38, said: “Because it’s a subscription, it means there are people who are going to come back time and time again and everybody wins, really, because, as user, with your subscription you can get the coffee slightly cheaper and as a business, it attracts a repeat footfall and audience.

“It’s been really well received so far and the fact that in three months we’ve got 12 or 13 partners and a whole load more who want to join, it really shows that it’s working.”

Rob and Alex hope to build on what is set to be a successful launch in Leamington and Warwick, by introducing their app to other areas of Warwickshire in coming months, starting with Kenilworth, Stratford and Rugby.

To download the Kuppso Coffee Club app visit: https://www.kuppso.com/