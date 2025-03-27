Restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana to open Leamington branch on April 5

By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST

Nationwide restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana will open its new branch in Leamington town centre on Saturday April 5.

The branch will open at the spacious 3,638 sq ft unit in 108 The Parade, which has approximately 90 covers for dining.

The new restaurant will create about 35 new jobs.

Those who are interested in applying can visit https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/join-la-famiglia/

Nationwide restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana will open a new branch in Leamington town centre.

Since launching in 2015, Rudy’s has grown from one pizzeria in Manchester to 30 pizzerias nationwide.

placeholder image
The Leamington pizzeria will mark the chain’s fourth opening in the West Midlands.

Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, said: “We're super excited to announce the opening of our Leamington pizzeria, perfectly located for a spot of lunch mid-shop or an evening dinner in the centre of town.

Whatever the occasion, we’re here to provide a slice of Naples right here in Leamington.”

For more information about Rudy’s Pizza Naploetana and the new Leamington branch visit https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/location/leamington-spa/

