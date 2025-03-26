Warwick town centre looks set to get a new Japanese-style coffee shop and bakery

A new coffee shop and bakery looks set to open in Warwick town centre.

A planning application for new signage and painting work has been submitted for one of the shop units in Radio House in Swan Street.

The new coffee shop, which will be called ‘Sunrise Coffee’, is set to be a Japanese-style coffee shop and bakery.

A planning application has revealed that a new coffee shop looks set to open in a former art gallery unit in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

The shop unit, formerly housed the AE Contemporary Art gallery, which had been in the town for around 35 years.

In the planning application, the new business owners are looking to paint the current green facade to “a specific shade of yellow, selected from the historic colour palette recommended by the council to ensure harmony with adjacent properties.”

The business currently has a website but no official opening date for the new coffee shop and baker has been given yet.

Although there is the option to sign up for updates and vouchers and offers.To view the website go to: https://sunrise-coffee.co.uk/