Taylor Wimpey site managers scoop prestigious award

David Butterly and Graham Mason are celebrating after both winning Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Awards from the National House-Building Council (NHBC), recognising their outstanding work at two Warwickshire based new homes developments.

The award honours excellence in site management and build quality, placing both Dave and Graham in the the top 5% of site managers in the UK.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous and thousands of inspections have taken place to determine the 450 award winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites.

David Butterly

David is site manager at The Asps in Warwick, with Graham holding the same role at Bramcote Grange in Nuneaton.

David, who is winning the award for the 7th time, said: “I’m honoured to have received another Quality Award from the NHBC. This means a lot to me and to everyone at The Asps—we really care about building high-quality homes, and it’s great to see that passion recognised. To be named one of the top site managers in the country again is something I am really proud of.”

Graham said: "I'm delighted with my Quality Award win. The whole team at Bramcote Grange is committed to building quality homes that people love to live in. For me, being acknowledged as one of the top site managers not only in the local area, but across the UK, is a true career highlight and something I’m extremely proud of.”

Phil Hooper, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service, and our continued recognition as an NHBC award-winning homebuilder reflects that dedication. This award is thoroughly deserved, and we’re incredibly proud of David and the team at The Asps and Graham and his team at Bramcote Grange.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to David and Graham who have both demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.

