The average house price has fallen by more than 10% in a year in one area of the county.

The biggest falls have been seen in some of Warwickshire’s traditionally most sought-after areas, which are among the most expensive.

But the price drop means those areas may now be within the reach of housebuyers for whom they were previously unaffordable, and they could now offer some of the best value to be found.

The area where house prices experienced the biggest drop between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which localised Office for National Statistics figures are available, was Kingsbury and Curdworth, in North Warwickshire.

The average house price there fell from £322,500 to £290,000 in the space of 12 months.

The charming, friendly village of Curdworth is less than 20 minutes by car from Birmingham, and only half an hour from Coventry.

Set within beautiful countryside, it has previously been named Warwickshire’s best-kept village.

It has a fascinating history, with the first skirmish of the Civil War, the Battle of Curdworth Bridge, in August 1642, having taken place in nearby fields.

Curdworth is quiet, relatively safe, has plenty of green space, and there are some excellent schools nearby.

Below are the nine areas of Warwickshire where house prices have fallen fastest, based on the latest data from the ONS, including Kingsbury and Curdworth. They are listed in reverse order.

Bedworth Coalpit Field and Exhall The average house price in the Bedworth Coalpit Field and Exhall area, in Nuneaton and Bedworth, has fallen by 5.8% in a year, to £188,500. That was the ninth largest annual percentage decrease in Warwickshire.

Bishop's Tachbrook, Barford and Hatton Park The average house price in the Bishop's Tachbrook, Barford and Hatton Park area, in Warwick, has fallen by 6.0% in a year, to £390,000. That was the eighth largest annual percentage decrease in Warwickshire.

Shipston-on-Stour and The average house price in the Shipston-on-Stour and Brailes area, in Stratford-on-Avon, has fallen by 6.2% in a year, to £380,000. That was the seventh largest annual percentage decrease in Warwickshire.