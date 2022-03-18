These seven adorable greyhounds and lurchers are looking for loving homes in Warwickshire - can you help?

1. Amigo

Breed: Greyhound Age: 6 Amigo can be a shy boy at first but once he gets to know you, he will come out of his shell. He has lived in a home before so is looking for a sofa he can call his own once again. He is looking for a fairly quiet, adult-only home with patient new owners who will give him plenty of time to get used to his new environment. He will need to be the only pet in his new home and his new owners will need to visit him a few times before adoption. He does have a tendency to chase small furries, so has been trained to wear a muzzle when out and about.