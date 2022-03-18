These seven adorable greyhounds and lurchers are looking for loving homes in Warwickshire - can you help?

Contrary to what people tend to think, Greyhounds and Lurchers, known as Sighthounds, are often couch potatoes and don’t need as much exercise as everyone expects, instead after an energetic burst they like nothing more than cosying up on a big bed in a warm home.
These seven leggy lovelies at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are all looking for a relaxed pace of life where they can put their paws up on a comfy sofa.
Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at the Honiley based rehoming centre, said: “Sadly many Greyhounds and Lurchers end up in rescue centres like ours waiting for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives in. People often assume they are dogs that need lots of exercise but that’s not the case. They are definitely strong and fast but they are surprisingly lazy and very loyal, which is why they make great pets.
“All of our Sighthounds are different in their personalities, but all have the desire to find a loving home in common. We hope people will be encouraged to find out more about Greyhounds and Lurchers and, fingers crossed, adopt one!”
If you could set your sights on a Sighthound and offer one a comfy couch, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk
1. Amigo
Breed: Greyhound
Age: 6
Amigo can be a shy boy at first but once he gets to know you, he will come out of his shell. He has lived in a home before so is looking for a sofa he can call his own once again. He is looking for a fairly quiet, adult-only home with patient new owners who will give him plenty of time to get used to his new environment. He will need to be the only pet in his new home and his new owners will need to visit him a few times before adoption. He does have a tendency to chase small furries, so has been trained to wear a muzzle when out and about.
2. Charlie
Breed: Greyhound
Age: 12
Charlie is an independent boy who likes his own space, especially when resting. For this reason he will need a quiet home without children and preferable his own area just for him in the house. He loves his food and treats and is quite happy with a piece of carrot or broccoli! He will need to be the only pet in his new home for now can walk alongside other dogs when out and about once he has gained a bit of confidence around them. Charlie is a firm favourite with volunteers who love to take him for long walks. He’d like his new family to visit several times to get to know him and build a bond.
3. Kevin
Breed: Greyhound
Age: 3
Kevin loves his toys and is extremely foody – he will do anything for a tasty treat which is great for his training! Kevin is a sweet lad looking for a calm home. He will need to be the only dog but would benefit from regular socialisation with similar size dogs. A friendly boy, Kevin will make a great addition to a home.
4. Brinkley
Breed: Greyhound
Age: 5
Brinkley is a sweet boy, but is a bit of a worrier. He would prefer to live with a calm but confident dog who will help him come out of his shell. A quiet home with patient owners who will allow him to blossom is just what he needs. He could live with older children 14 years old or above who’ll give him space when he needs it. Brinkley likes his food, so a tasty treat will help you make friends with him. To help him feel settled, a quiet chill out area in his new home would be ideal.