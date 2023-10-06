Balm Leamington has officially opened its doors in Regent Street after successfully trading as a franchise of Neal’s Yard Remedies for the last 16 years.

A new beauty and wellness brand with a focus on natural and sustainable products has launched in the heart of Leamington.

Balm Leamington has officially opened its doors in Regent Street after successfully trading as a franchise of Neal’s Yard Remedies for the last 16 years.

Joint owners Wendy Ashworth and Matt Crooks made the decision to go independent to expand and improve the store’s offering to customers.

Wendy Ashworth and Matt Crooks outside Balm Leamington. Picture supplied.

It has undergone a complete transformation and features a wide selection of natural and organic skincare and wellness products and offers a number of free in-store services include skincare consultations, wellness consultations, aromatherapy blending, gift service and makeovers.

As well as continuing to offer the complete range of Neal’s Yard products, Balm now offers brand new products including natural make up, sustainable palm-free soaps, natural suncreams, luxury hand rolled incense and a range of organic teas.

Balm therapy rooms also provide a wide range of treatments, with a team of 14 therapists offering everything from facials and massage to talking therapies, all in support of health and wellbeing.

Wendy said: “At the heart of our business is the remarkable healing and restorative power of plants and we have transformed the shop to create a look and feel in keeping with our brand ethos.

Matt Crooks and Wendy Ashworth inside the transformed store. Picture supplied.

“It is an experiential place where people can come and try products, feel nurtured and get advice. We are passionate about helping people find the best natural solutions for their needs and pride ourselves on the fantastic level of service we offer.”

Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director of BID Leamington, said: “We are delighted to welcome Balm to our high street.

“The team have been a trusted source of health and wellbeing advice, products and services for many years and this transition only improves this offer.

“It is fantastic that Leamington is a town which can support independent shops and eateries to thrive.

“We have a number of other new openings as well, so we urge our community to rediscover and support our town centre in the coming months.”