Register
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Open day at Leamington organic food scheme to which 150 households subscribe

Canalside Community Food is inviting the public to visit its vegetable and fruit growing scheme near Radford Semele on Saturday October 14
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leamington organic food scheme Canalside Community Food is inviting the public to visit its vegetable and fruit growing scheme on Saturday October 14.

As well as having the opportunity to look round the vegetable-growing fields and polytunnels, visitors will be able to press apples to make juice and are invited to bring apples if they have a tree in their garden.

Situated outside Radford Semele, Canalside grows all the produce provided in their weekly produce boxes, which come in three sizes – large, medium and small. Around 150 households in the local area subscribe to the scheme.

Most Popular
Apple pressing during a previous open day at Canalside Community FoodApple pressing during a previous open day at Canalside Community Food
Apple pressing during a previous open day at Canalside Community Food

Those who subscribe receive a share of the seasonal vegetable harvest throughout the year, with fruit alongside when in season.

Administrator for the scheme, Ali Jeffery, said: “People often tell us they drive past our gate every day and have always wondered what we do, so we think that opening the gates and showing people round is a great way for them to find out how Canalside works and how they can get involved.”

Read More
Gold Award for Leamington in Bloom in Heart of England in Bloom competition

Apple pressing will start at 11am, with the tour of the farm taking place at 1.30pm.

Fresh apple juice being served at Canalside Community Food in 2016.Fresh apple juice being served at Canalside Community Food in 2016.
Fresh apple juice being served at Canalside Community Food in 2016.

Visitors are also invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the family-friendly social area at the site – or in the pole-barn if the weather is wet.

Younger visitors will enjoy playing in the natural, willow-woven tunnels and on the chunky wooden play equipment in the play area during their visit.

www.canalsidecommunityfood.org.uk

Related topics:LeamingtonApple