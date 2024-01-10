Leamington supermarket to hold donations drive for national charity branch on Sunday

Morrisons in Old Warwick Road will be holding the donations drive for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington supermarket is helping a regional branch of a national charity to collect donations of items this coming weekend.

Morrisons in Old Warwick Road will be holding the donations drive for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire on Sunday (January 14) from 10am to 4pm.

Customers are encouraged to donate good quality items of clothing, accessories, small electronics and toys.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poster for the event.

Most Popular

The funds generated from donated items aid in sustaining the charity’s programmes.

Anca Carnariu, E-commerce manager for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “We wanted to make it easier for the people in our community to be able to make a difference, therefore the idea behind the event is simple.