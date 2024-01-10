Register
Leamington supermarket to hold donations drive for national charity branch on Sunday

Morrisons in Old Warwick Road will be holding the donations drive for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
A Leamington supermarket is helping a regional branch of a national charity to collect donations of items this coming weekend.

Morrisons in Old Warwick Road will be holding the donations drive for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire on Sunday (January 14) from 10am to 4pm.

Customers are encouraged to donate good quality items of clothing, accessories, small electronics and toys.

A poster for the event.A poster for the event.
    The funds generated from donated items aid in sustaining the charity’s programmes.

    Anca Carnariu, E-commerce manager for Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “We wanted to make it easier for the people in our community to be able to make a difference, therefore the idea behind the event is simple.

    “Together with our physical charity stores in the area and our new online presence, we can help transform your generous donations into funds for our organisation.”

    https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/