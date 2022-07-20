40 firefighters tackle rapidly spready field fire in Burton Green

40 firefighters worked to tackled a field fire in Burton Green yesterday (Tuesday July 20).

At around 12.30pm fire crews, including ones from Kenilworth Fire Station, were sent to Hob Lane in Burton Green.

When crews arrived they found large fire in the field, which was spreading rapidly.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station said: “At its height eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters were tackling the fire to prevent it spreading to other nearby fields.

“Crews from Warwickshire and West Midlands worked incredibly hard to extinguish the fire. We left the scene around 5pm.”

It has been a busy few days for firefighters, on Monday (July 18) crews from Kenilworth, Wellesbourne, Stratford, Gaydon, Southam and Shipston-on-Stour and Coleshill tackled a major fire in Walton that involved straw and farm machinery.

Plumes of smoke from this incident could be seen for miles around.