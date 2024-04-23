Business as usual at Leamington shop despite car crashing into its front
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular ski and outdoor shop in Leamington has said that business is carrying on there as usual despite a car crashing into its front.
The incident, in which a man in his 90s accidentally drove his car into the front of Lockwoods Ski & Outdoor in Rugby Road, happened yesterday (Monday April 22) afternoon.
The shop was closed at the time and nobody was hurt during the incident.
Lockwoods’ manager Hayley Key said: “Although this is a terrible accident we are thankful we were closed and that no one including the driver was injured.
"We want to assure all our customers we are open for business as usual.”