Business as usual at Leamington shop despite car crashing into its front

A popular ski and outdoor shop in Leamington has said that business is carrying on there as usual despite a car crashing into its front.

The incident, in which a man in his 90s accidentally drove his car into the front of Lockwoods Ski & Outdoor in Rugby Road, happened yesterday (Monday April 22) afternoon.

The shop was closed at the time and nobody was hurt during the incident.

Lockwoods’ manager Hayley Key said: “Although this is a terrible accident we are thankful we were closed and that no one including the driver was injured.