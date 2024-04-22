Operation to put more police officers at anti-social behaviour hotspots across Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new £1 million “intelligence-led” programme of police patrols will tackle anti-social behaviour where it happens the most in Warwickshire from next month.

As part of Operation Resolve, Warwickshire Police have mapped out reports of anti-social behaviour across the county and identified 18 hotspots where it happens most often, including details on when the peak times for when reports are made, and have said there will be more officers on the beat in the areas where anti-social behaviour (ASB) happens, at the time it happens.

There will also be more information available for the public about what ASB is, how to report it, and how communities can tackle it together.

Insp Jem Mountford of Warwick and Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “Leamington and Warwick both have excellent green spaces, popular retail areas, and a thriving night-time economy, which while vibrant do unfortunately come with a level of antisocial behaviour.

"Working in partnership with local councils and Leamington’s community wardens, this new intelligence-led approach will go a long way towards supporting us in keeping our streets the best place they can be for our community.”