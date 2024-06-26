Child taken to hospital by air ambulance and motorcyclist seriously injured during two separate incidents in Warwickshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both incidents happened yesterday (Tuesday) - one in Stratford while the other happened in Atherstone.
In the Stratford incident, a car collided with a motorcycle in Birmingham Road, at the junction with McDonald's, at around 4.25pm yesterday. The motorcyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered serious leg injuries in the collision.
Sergeant Leanne Mason said: “Our thoughts are with the motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in this collision and is currently being treated in hospital.
“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.
“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case there is any footage that could help with our investigation.
“Anyone with information or footage should go to Something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting incident 286 of 25 June 2024.”
In the Atherstone incident, a motorbike collided with a young child on Coleshill Road, near the junction with Stanley Road yesterday evening.
Police closed the road at the time and said the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
No further information has been released about this incident.