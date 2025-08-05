Bulkington man jailed for 15 years after killing his own grandfather in violent attack

On August 4, Jakob Walpole was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an additional two years on licence. Photo by Warwickshire Police

A 33-year-old man from Bulkington who fatally attacked his grandfather last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and two years on licence.

Jakob Walpole attacked 81-year-old John Brown in November 2024 - with John later dying from his injuries in hospital.

John Brown was a world-renowned restorer of Jaguars, with his family paying tribute to his kindness and generosity.

On the same day Walpole attacked John, he also glassed a customer in a working men's club and then assaulted a member of staff who escorted him out.

On July 30 at Warwick Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of manslaughter, ABH, common assault and breaching a restraining order.

And on Monday August 4, Walpole was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an additional two years on licence.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who led the investigation, said: “We know that no sentence can bring John back, but we welcome the news that Walpole will be imprisoned, and we hope that it brings even a small level of comfort to John’s loved ones.

"Walpole's further attack on a customer and a member of staff at a local working men's club was further evidence of the danger he poses to decent, law-abiding people.

“Our thoughts remain with John’s family in this tragic, senseless case. Their strength throughout this difficult process has been unwavering.

“I would like to thank officers and staff across the force who worked hard to piece together all the information that saw Walpole held to account for his brutal, cowardly act."