Emergency services were sent to the scene of a crash between Warwick and Stratford which left a car on its roof.

The incident happened this morning on Stratford Road near Loxely at around 8am this morning (Thursday March 7).

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a two car collision which left one car on its roof.

“Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. After assessment, all of the occupants were discharged at scene.”

According to Warwickshire Police it was one of three crashes to happen between Warwick and Stratford this morning.

An elderly man died after a two car crash at around 6am on the B4086 Wellesborne Road near Alveston.