Almost 1,000 potentially fatal driving offences detected during month-long operation in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police officers detected 964 offences during a month-long national road safety operation to target drivers committing the four offences that are so often found to be a factor in fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

Speeding, drink and drug driving, using a handheld mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt are all known to increase the risk of a collision to not only the driver, but their passengers and members of the public in their path.

During the Fatal 4 operation, 60 drivers were arrested for drink and drug driving related offences, 29 drivers received Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for using a mobile phone whilst driving, 30 drivers received TORs for not wearing a seatbelt, and 845 drivers were caught speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those caught included a driver speeding at over 100mph in a 50mph limit on the A45 in Baginton in April.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Road Safety Unit conducting speed enforcement operations.

He will go straight to court.

And on April 5, officers using a Trucam speed detection device in Ryton-on-Dunsmore and Townsend Lane, Long Lawford, captured eight drivers speeding together.

The arrest of a drink driver following a collision in Atherstone on April 16 led to the discovery of a small cannabis grow at his home address after he failed to stop at the scene.

He is currently on police bail.

The Audi A3 seized by police in Warwick Road near Kenilworth on April 14.

Every week around ten Warwickshire drink and drug drivers arrested receive the minimum of a one-year driving ban, fine and a criminal record when they appear in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers can be fined £500 if they or a child under 14 in the vehicle is not wearing a seatbelt or appropriate child restraint as required by law. Passengers aged 14 or over are responsible themselves for wearing a seatbelt and could be fined for not wearing one.

Those receiving a TOR for not wearing a seatbelt include the driver of an Audi A3 who was stopped by officers in Warwick Road, Leek Wootton on April 14.

A driver using a handheld mobile phone during Operation Snap on April 24.

Further checks revealed he was driving without a licence and had no insurance.

His vehicle was seized.

Stopping a driver for one ‘fatal 4’ offence often led to more offences being discovered as was the case on April 27when officers stopped a vehicle in Crowthorns, Rugby and the driver was issued with a TOR for using a mobile phone, failing to wear a seatbelt and driving without a licence and without insurance.

His vehicle was recovered.

The public also did their bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the operation, 14 submissions were made to Operation Snap of drivers using a handheld mobile phone.

The footage was reviewed by a police officer and two drivers received warning letters and five drivers received Notices of intended Prosecution. No further action was taken in seven submissions due to insufficient evidence.

Speaking after the operation, Sgt Chris McSharry said: “We found that many of the fatal 4 offences led us to discovering other motoring offences such as no insurance, licence or MOT.

“Other motoring offences detected during the operation include, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, ignoring a red light, under inflated tyre, using a trailer in lane three, and excessive tints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Non-motoring offences detected include a cannabis grow found when a driver failed to stop following a collision and the arrest of a domestic abuse suspect whose vehicle was stopped on the A46.

“During the operation we were pleased to see that most drivers always drive legally and responsibly at a safe speed for the road conditions.

“For those that choose not to, we will always choose to educate first and many drivers received words of advice about their manner of driving.