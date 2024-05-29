Appeal after victim left with bite injuries during Warwickshire pub assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a reported assault against two people in a Warwickshire pub, which left one person with multiple bite injuries.

The incident took place at a pub on Church Street in Atherstone on Sunday March 17 at around 11.30pm.

An altercation reportedly started in the women’s toilets and then continued outside before a suspect was dragged into a car by a male she was with.

The investigation is progressing and detectives are now asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/11210/24.