Appeal for witnesses after teenage boy assaulted outside Leamington kebab shop
Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy was assaulted outside a Leamington kebab shop on Sunday (June 23).
The incident happened in Tavistock Street at around at around 1.40am.
The victim received a single punch to the head leaving him dazed and confused.
A 33-year-old man from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Anyone with information or footage that could help police can visit Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting incident 37 of 23 June 2024.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.