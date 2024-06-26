Appeal for witnesses after teenage boy assaulted outside Leamington kebab shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy was assaulted outside a Leamington kebab shop on Sunday (June 23).

The incident happened in Tavistock Street at around at around 1.40am.

The victim received a single punch to the head leaving him dazed and confused.

A 33-year-old man from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Credit: Warwickshire Police.

Anyone with information or footage that could help police can visit Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting incident 37 of 23 June 2024.