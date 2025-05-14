Car was uninsured and obstructing drop kerb so Leamington police removed it

Leamington police have removed a car which was unisured and parked in front of a drop kerb in the town.

The car, a white Fiat 500, was parked in Keilworth Street.

Leamington Police said: “Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team don’t recommend driving without insurance.

The uninsured Fiat 500 parked in Leamington. Credit: Leamington Police

"In fact, we actively discourage it but in our experience most people who do usually try to draw as little attention as they can.

“So imagine our surprise when we found the vehicle pictured parked uninsured obstructing a drop kerb preventing deliveries to a local business.

"Rather silly we thought.

“Anyway, we were more than happy to remove it to our secure garage where the owner can go and collect it once it’s been insured and the fees have been paid of course.”