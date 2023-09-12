CCTV appeal: Police release image following sexual assault in Leamington

The incident occurred at a business premises in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday June 3.

Police have released CCTV images of a man who might be able to help their enquiries following a sexual assault in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images of a man who might be able to help their enquiries following a sexual assault in Leamington.

If you recognise him, please get in touch with Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.