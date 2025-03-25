Do you recognise these men connected to a hit and run near Long Itchington?

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to identify these five men who they would like to speak to in connection with a non-stop collision near Long Itchington on Saturday February 1.

The collision happened on the A423 Southam Road at the junction with Stockton Road at around 10.45pm, and involved a moped and a car.

The rider of the moped, a 17-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car, reported to be a blue Ford Fiesta, left the scene of the collision and was later found abandoned.

Warwickshire Police want to speak to these five men in connection with a hit and run near Long Itchington on February 1.placeholder image
Warwickshire Police want to speak to these five men in connection with a hit and run near Long Itchington on February 1.
placeholder image
Read More
Boats in Warwick damaged after vandals throw blocks of stone and scaffolding pol...

Warwickshire Police have said: “We would like to speak to the individuals pictured as it’s believed they may have information.

“If you recognise anyone in the image or have any information on this collision, please call 101 or report online at warwickshire.police.uk/ro quoting incident number 375 of 1 February 2025.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice