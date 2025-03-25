Do you recognise these men connected to a hit and run near Long Itchington?
The collision happened on the A423 Southam Road at the junction with Stockton Road at around 10.45pm, and involved a moped and a car.
The rider of the moped, a 17-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
The car, reported to be a blue Ford Fiesta, left the scene of the collision and was later found abandoned.
Warwickshire Police have said: “We would like to speak to the individuals pictured as it’s believed they may have information.
“If you recognise anyone in the image or have any information on this collision, please call 101 or report online at warwickshire.police.uk/ro quoting incident number 375 of 1 February 2025.