Do you recognise this man connected to serious assault in Leamington?

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 15:54 BST
Warwickshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they have pictured on CCTV who they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault which took place in Leamington recently.

The assault took place at Clink Nightclub in Warwick Street on Saturday July 26 at about 1.30am.

placeholder image
Read More
Leamington police seize illegal E-scooters being ridden through the town by yout...

Warwickshire Police have said: “Do you recognise the man pictured?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The man police want to speak in connection with a serious assault at Clink nightclub in Leamington. Credit: Warwickshire Police.placeholder image
The man police want to speak in connection with a serious assault at Clink nightclub in Leamington. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

“We would like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault in Leamington on Saturday 26 July.

“The assault took place at Clink Nightclub, Leamington, at around 1.30am.

“If you recognise him or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 42 of 26 July 2025.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice