Do you recognise this man connected to serious assault in Leamington?
Warwickshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they have pictured on CCTV who they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault which took place in Leamington recently.
The assault took place at Clink Nightclub in Warwick Street on Saturday July 26 at about 1.30am.
Warwickshire Police have said: “Do you recognise the man pictured?
“We would like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault in Leamington on Saturday 26 July.
“The assault took place at Clink Nightclub, Leamington, at around 1.30am.
“If you recognise him or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 42 of 26 July 2025.”