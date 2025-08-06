Do you recognise this man connected to serious assault in Leamington?

Warwickshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they have pictured on CCTV who they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault which took place in Leamington recently.

The assault took place at Clink Nightclub in Warwick Street on Saturday July 26 at about 1.30am.

Warwickshire Police have said: “Do you recognise the man pictured?

The man police want to speak in connection with a serious assault at Clink nightclub in Leamington. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

“If you recognise him or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 42 of 26 July 2025.”