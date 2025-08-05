Leamington police seize illegal E-scooters being ridden through the town by youths

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:49 BST
Police in Leamington seized two illegal E-Scooters being ridden through the town by two youths.

As part of their evening patrol conducted on Sunday August 3 officers from the town’s Safer Neighbourhood Team also recorded ‘a fail to stop’ by an E-bike rider.

The E-scooter riders were 12 and 14 years old.

The E-scooters seized by Leamington Police. Credit: Leamington Police.

Leamington police said: “These scooters may be convenient but they are dangerous for both the rider and members of the public sharing the same footpath.

“We would urge parents everywhere thinking of buying their children e-scooters not to, they may be legal to buy but they’re illegal to ride in public.

"If you choose to buy one anyway it could be an expensive mistake as once they’re seized they are destroyed and cannot be reclaimed.”

