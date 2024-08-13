‘Don't hide these people’: Leamington mum’s appeal to find her son’s killers, on first anniversary of his death

In a video released today, Ben's mother Dot appealed for help to find those responsible on the first anniversary of his death.

A murder investigation was launched after 30-year-old Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound in Ranelagh Terrace, Leamington on August 10, 2023.

Ben was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for his death and there is a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three men in connection with the incident.

Kevin Vucini (aged 25), Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’ (aged 21) and Rrezon Cengu (aged 22), all originally from Albania, are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions following Ben’s death in Leamington.

All three men have links to Essex and possibly London, and Cengu has ties with Luton.

Members of the public are being advised not to approach them but to contact the police or Crimestoppers if they wish to stay anonymous.

In a video released today, Ben's mother Dot said: "Don't hide these people. They need to pay for what they have done so we can get justice for Ben.

"They knew they had a weapon that could hurt someone. It wasn't to scare someone it was to hurt someone so they need to pay for that so they don't hurt anyone else as well."

Click here to watch the video.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous.”