Driver 'did a runner' and left his car after police pulled him over in Leamington

This car was left in the road in Leamington after police had pulled the driver over and he ran away. Photos courtesy of Leamington Police.

A driver “decided to go for a late night jog” and left his car in the road after police pulled him over in Leamington.

Leamington Police officers PC Martin and PC Heer had pulled the man over to speak to him about the manner of his driving.

But he ran away leaving his car in which he had left his mobile phone, shopping and a Nespresso machine.

All of these have been impounded and the police are waiting for the driver to come to Leamington Police Station to pay the bill for them to be released and to speak to them about the traffic offences he is suspected of.