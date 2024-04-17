Elderly driver sentenced for causing serious injury to motorcyclist on Fosse Way near Leamington

Henry Edward Marriott, 78, of Church Lane, Radford Semele, was given a community order and banned from driving for two years until he passes an extended test of competence.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:19 BST
A 78-year-old motorist has been sentenced for causing serious injury to a motorcylist on the Fosse Way near Leamington.

At Warwick Crown Court on Friday (April 12) Henry Edward Marriott, 78, of Church Lane, Radford Semele, was given a community order and banned from driving for two years until he passes an extended test of competence.

He caused serious injury by careless driving to a motorcyclist travelling behind him on the Fosse Way on August 9 last year.

Warwick Crown Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.Warwick Crown Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.
Warwick Crown Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

The collision occurred when Marriott was driving a Subaru Forester on the Fosse Way in the direction of Harbury just before 7.30pm when he turned right into a petrol station across an oncoming vehicle causing a head on collision.

The collision caused the Subaru to spin around 180 degrees hitting the motorcyclist who was stationary behind him, knocking the rider off his bike into the hedgerow.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained serious life changing injuries including multiple fractures, and damage to the vision in his eyes, which causes him headaches.

The Community Order requires Marriott to complete 150 hours of supervised unpaid work within the next 12 months and comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to attend supervised appointments or to participate in any supervised activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 10 Days.

He was also ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £340 costs and his driving record will be endorsed.