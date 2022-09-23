Emergency services called to crash in Warwick street - including unmarked police cars and police dogs

Emergency services were called to a residential street in Warwick during the early hours this morning (Thursday September 23) after a crash.

The incident happened in St Nicholas Church Street at around midnight.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to residents on the street a car was seen hitting into several parked vehicles before stopping.

Emergency services were called to a residential street in Warwick during the early hours this morning (Thursday September 23) after a crash.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, as did Warwickshire Police.

Witnesses also said there were many unmarked police vehicles and police dogs at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on St Nicholas Church Street at 12.07am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one female patient, from the car, who was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.”

The car hit several cars in the street. Photo by Nicholas Goode

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for a comment and more information.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Photo by Nicholas Goode

A car crashed into several cars in a residential street in Warwick. Photo by Nicholas Goode

A car crashed into several parked vehicles in St Nicholas Church Street. Photo by Nicholas Goode

A car crashed into several parked vehicles in St Nicholas Church Street. Photo by Nicholas Goode

Emergency services were called to the scene around midnight. Photo by Nicholas Goode