Emergency services called to crash in Warwick street - including unmarked police cars and police dogs
The incident happened around midnight
Emergency services were called to a residential street in Warwick during the early hours this morning (Thursday September 23) after a crash.
The incident happened in St Nicholas Church Street at around midnight.
According to residents on the street a car was seen hitting into several parked vehicles before stopping.
Most Popular
The West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, as did Warwickshire Police.
Witnesses also said there were many unmarked police vehicles and police dogs at the scene.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on St Nicholas Church Street at 12.07am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one female patient, from the car, who was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.”
Warwickshire Police have been contacted for a comment and more information.