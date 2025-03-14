Five motorists caught with illegal number plates on their cars in Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:58 BST
Leamington Police caught five motorists with illegal number plates on their cars while out on patrol.

Posting on their Facebook page yesterday (Thursday March 13), Leamington Police said: “More traffic related offences in Leamington.

"Today, PC Mosely and PC Garrett have conducted numerous patrols to identify and deal with driving offences.

"Thankfully, no drivers were caught for being on a mobile phone or their manner of driving.

Credit: Leamington Police

“However, five vehicles were spotted with number plates that do not conform to DVLA regulations.

"All five vehicles have been reported for the offence of 'keeping a vehicle when registration marks fail to conform with regulations'.

“Illegal plates can be used to avoid detection and prosecution.

"[The] DVLA could fine drivers up to £1,000 and your car will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates and the registration number may be permanently withdrawn.”

The DVLA's guidelines for number plates are as follows:

  • Must be made from reflective material
  • Black characters on a white background (front plate)
  • Black characters on a yellow background (rear plate)
  • No background patterns
  • Marked with the plate supplier’s details
  • Includes the British Standard number ‘BS AU 145e’ (for plates fitted after September 1, 2021)
