Government promises more police patrols in Warwick and Leamington as part of ‘summer crime blitz’

The Government has promised increased police patrols and action to reduce crime in Warwick and Leamington town centres this summer as part of “a blitz to support safer high streets”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 500 towns, including Warwick and Leamington, have signed up to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s Safer Streets campaign.

In the year ending December 2024, there were 3,582 shoplifting offences in Warwickshire - an increase of 28 per cent on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include increased visible town centre policing and ramping up the use of targeted enforcement powers against troublemakers – including banning orders from parts of the towns.

Police. Stock image.

The initiative will also aim to support young people across Warwick and Leamington by providing them with activities throughout the holidays.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “This action is hugely welcome and it is encouraging to see both Warwick and Leamington will be included.

"We should all be able to enjoy our high streets and for them to be places we want to be, and this will play an important role in addressing some of the crime we see on our high streets too frequently.

"It is also welcome news for shopkeepers who too often find themselves victims of anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

"They, like all of us, deserve to feel safe at work.”