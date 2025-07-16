Government promises more police patrols in Warwick and Leamington as part of ‘summer crime blitz’
More than 500 towns, including Warwick and Leamington, have signed up to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s Safer Streets campaign.
In the year ending December 2024, there were 3,582 shoplifting offences in Warwickshire - an increase of 28 per cent on the previous year.
The plans include increased visible town centre policing and ramping up the use of targeted enforcement powers against troublemakers – including banning orders from parts of the towns.
The initiative will also aim to support young people across Warwick and Leamington by providing them with activities throughout the holidays.
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “This action is hugely welcome and it is encouraging to see both Warwick and Leamington will be included.
"We should all be able to enjoy our high streets and for them to be places we want to be, and this will play an important role in addressing some of the crime we see on our high streets too frequently.
"It is also welcome news for shopkeepers who too often find themselves victims of anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.
"They, like all of us, deserve to feel safe at work.”