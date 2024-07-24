Have you seen this Warwickshire woman who is wanted on recall to prison?

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who knows where Leanne Jackson is to get in touch with them.

Jackson, 37, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence having previously been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.

Read More
Leamington police want to identify this man connected with bicycle thefts in the...

Jackson, who has connections to Nuneaton, is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of small build with shoulder length hair that is usually blonde.

Anybody who sees her is asked to report this online here https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/