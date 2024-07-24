Have you seen this Warwickshire woman who is wanted on recall to prison?
Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who knows where Leanne Jackson is to get in touch with them.
Jackson, 37, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence having previously been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.
Jackson, who has connections to Nuneaton, is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of small build with shoulder length hair that is usually blonde.
Anybody who sees her is asked to report this online here https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/