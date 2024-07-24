Leamington police want to identify this man connected with bicycle thefts in the town

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leamington Police are appealing for help in identifying this man who may be able to help them with their investigation into two bicycle thefts which occurred in the town on Sunday (July 21).

A 27-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a bicycle after the incident.

At around 8:30pm two suspects cut the locks on two bikes secured on Regent Place and made off into the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short time later one of the males was arrested, and a bike recovered but one suspect and one bike remains unaccounted for.

Leamington Police are appealing for help in identifying this man, who may be able to help with their investigation into two bike thefts in the town on Sunday July 21 (2024).Leamington Police are appealing for help in identifying this man, who may be able to help with their investigation into two bike thefts in the town on Sunday July 21 (2024).
Leamington Police are appealing for help in identifying this man, who may be able to help with their investigation into two bike thefts in the town on Sunday July 21 (2024).
Read More
Man arrested and another is wanted by police after bicycle thefts in Leamington

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about this theft to come forward in the hope of identifying the unknown male.

Anyone with information can provide it by calling 101, via the website here or anonymously via the CrimeStoppers website