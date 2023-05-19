Houses in Cubbington evacuated while police deal with unexploded bomb nearby

Officers were called to a field off Rugby Road following reports of the ‘historic device’ being discovered by contractors working in the area yesterday (Thursday May 19).

Houses have been evacuated in Cubbington while police deal with an unexploded bomb.

Officers were called to a field off Rugby Road following reports of the ‘historic device’ being discovered by contractors working in the area yesterday (Thursday May 18) at about 4.30pm.

Police incident. Stock image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said: “Officers attended and notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team who assessed the device.

“The EOD team has returned this morning (Friday May 19) and will carry out a controlled explosion in due course.