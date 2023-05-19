Register
Houses in Cubbington evacuated while police deal with unexploded bomb nearby

Officers were called to a field off Rugby Road following reports of the 'historic device' being discovered by contractors working in the area yesterday (Thursday May 19).

By Oliver Williams
Published 19th May 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:42 BST

Houses have been evacuated in Cubbington while police deal with an unexploded bomb.

Officers were called to a field off Rugby Road following reports of the ‘historic device’ being discovered by contractors working in the area yesterday (Thursday May 18) at about 4.30pm.

Police incident. Stock image.
A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said: “Officers attended and notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team who assessed the device.

“The EOD team has returned this morning (Friday May 19) and will carry out a controlled explosion in due course.

"A small number of homes nearby have been evacuated while the device is disposed of safely.”