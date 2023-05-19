Houses in Cubbington evacuated while police deal with unexploded bomb nearby

Houses have been evacuated in Cubbington while police deal with an unexploded bomb.
Officers were called to a field off Rugby Road following reports of the ‘historic device’ being discovered by contractors working in the area yesterday (Thursday May 18) at about 4.30pm.
A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said: “Officers attended and notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team who assessed the device.
“The EOD team has returned this morning (Friday May 19) and will carry out a controlled explosion in due course.
"A small number of homes nearby have been evacuated while the device is disposed of safely.”