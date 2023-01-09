In pictures: Round-up of drivers and cars taken off our roads in Warwickshire since the start of 2023

3. Leamington

A BMW driver tried to hide his drugs by throwing a bag of cannabis out of the window during a police chase near Leamington. He eventually pulled over and gave himself up - but officers had already spotted the earlier incident and recovered the bag, which was thrown onto a grass embankment on the A46 near Leamington. The driver was arrested after providing a positive drug test and, after the bag was found, further arrested for possession of cannabis.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire