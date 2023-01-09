In pictures: Round-up of drivers and cars taken off our roads in Warwickshire since the start of 2023

Our thanks to Warwickshire Police for the photos and reports – and for their continued hard work on our roads
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit has had a busy couple of weeks on our county roads. Many drivers have been stopped for not having insurance or even the correct driving licence. Others were stopped for speeding or drug offences. Either way, many of the vehicles were take off the roads.
Here is a round-up of the drivers officers have stopped in Warwickshire since the start of 2023.
1. Leamington
Police stopped the VW Scirocco in Leamington as it showed as having no insurance. Unfortunately for the driver the policy expired in October and they failed to renew it. Vehicle seized and driver reported.
Photo: OPU Warwickshire
2. Warwick
The BMW 120d was stopped on the M40 Northbound near Warwick. The driver had no seatbelt on and was driving at excess speed. It turns out the driver also had no driving licence. Driver reported for the offences.
Photo: OPU Warwickshire
3. Leamington
A BMW driver tried to hide his drugs by throwing a bag of cannabis out of the window during a police chase near Leamington.
He eventually pulled over and gave himself up - but officers had already spotted the earlier incident and recovered the bag, which was thrown onto a grass embankment on the A46 near Leamington.
The driver was arrested after providing a positive drug test and, after the bag was found, further arrested for possession of cannabis.
Photo: OPU Warwickshire
4. Nuneaton
The VW Golf was stopped on Lutterworth Road, Nuneaton. The driver was a provisional licence holder with no insurance. Vehicle seized and driver reported.
Photo: OPU Warwickshire