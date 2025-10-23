Investigation launched after man grabbed woman in Warwickshire village

An investigation is ongoing following an incident in a Warwickshire village in which a woman was grabbed by a man while she was walking her dog.

The incident happened in Wood Lane, Arley, yesterday (Wednesday October 22) at around 1.30pm.

It is believed the suspect then left in a vehicle with another individual.

Det Sgt Drew Ballantyne of Warwickshire Police, said: “An investigation is in its very early stages and a number of enquiries are ongoing this evening. “The woman is understandably shaken and is being supported by officers. “Additional patrols will be taking place in the area and anyone with any concerns is asked to please speak with an officer.”

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any nearby CCTV or dashcam footage can call 101 quoting incident number 165 of 22 October 2025.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/