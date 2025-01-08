'It's heartbreaking that people can be like this' - Warwick fun park team speaks out after vandals target site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at a fun park in Warwick were left heartbroken after vandals repeatedly targeted the site last month.

During December, damage was caused to the amusements in St Nicholas Park, which includes the rides and the mini golf.

The fun park – which has been in the park for many years, including around 20 years with the current owners – was closed for the winter period on November 4.

During the closure some improvement work was due to take place ahead of it reopening for the February half term – but now work is being done to repair the damage caused by the vandals.

The team posted a statement about the damage on its Facebook page on December 30.

The post said: “Unfortunately over this Christmas period we have had several break ins at the fun park and over at the mini golf causing us extensive damage.

“It's not only breaking the law to break in somewhere but extremely dangerous with all the rides/machinery and electrical equipment about.

During December vandals targeted the fun park and mini golf amusements in St Nicholas Park. Top left photo shows the wheel ride prior to damage. Photos supplied

“So as you can imagine smashing up power boxes for rides could result in serious injury for instance.

“We urge anyone who knows anyone or anything about these break ins to come forward please.

“The police are being informed about this matter and there are cameras active to catch anyone attempting this again.

“We obviously need to reopen soon so we do not need any of this type of activity carrying on.

“It's heartbreaking that people can be like this.

“Thank you to everyone that has helped us already, it is much appreciated.”

The team are still making some repairs to the damage left behind, which included smashed and scratched chairs on the wheel ride as well as the damaged control boxes.

Paul Crossley, who has been the manager of the fun park and mini golf for eight years, said: “The original cameras are damaged and we have since put a few cameras up in the park now.

The fun park in St Nicholas Park prior to any damage. This area had been flooded after the taps and hoses were turned on. Photo supplied

“They damaged chairs, electric power boxes and the cars on the wheel ride.

"They turned the hoses and taps on one night and it flooded the park and the front of the golf. They also snapped umbrella covers and threw loads of wet tissues all over the rides.

“We have repaired the power boxes which were smashed open and the cars on the wheel are all scratched and dented and will need repainting.”

Despite the vandalism, Paul thanked the community for its support.

He said: “The general public have been very supportive on our Facebook page which we appreciate.

"All we can ask is that we'd be grateful for any information anyone has out in the community. As we always appreciate any support we can get from people.”

“Anyone who has any information about the damage or break ins can drop a message to our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stnicholasfunpark) or they are welcome to drop by and speak to us in person and the information will be treated in confidence.”

Anyone with any information can also report it to the police by calling 101 or by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ and quoting crime reference number 23/54390/24.