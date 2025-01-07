In Pictures: Flooding hits Warwick's St Nicholas Park

The heavy rain as well as the melting snow over the last few days caused flooding in many areas.

Yesterday (Monday January 6) saw part of the A46 near Warwick closed all day following an accident and flooding. The road reopened this morning (Tuesday January 7).

There were also issues with many roads across the county, including the ford in Kenilworth which became impassable and flooding in Wedgnock Lane in Warwick.

Across the county river levels remain high with several flood warnings remaining in place.

Some parks and green spaces have also been flooded due to collecting water as well as rising river levels – including Newbold Comyn country park.

St Nicholas Park in Warwick has also been impacted.

Here are some photos taken by Geoff Ousbey today of St Nicholas Park.

1 . Flooding in St Nicholas Park in Warwick January 2025 Parts of the park have been left flooded. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Flooding in St Nicholas Park in Warwick January 2025 Several paths have also been flooded. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Flooding in St Nicholas Park in Warwick January 2025 River levels remain high. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Flooding in St Nicholas Park in Warwick January 2025 Several areas of the park have been flooded. Photo: Geoff Ousbey