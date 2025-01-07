Area on one side of new footbridge in Leamington is severely flooded and unpassable

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:51 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 12:09 GMT
The area on one side of a new footbridge in Leamington has become severely flooded due to recent snow and heavy rain.

Installation of the bridge over the River Leam, which links Radford Road and the Newbold Comyn country park and nature reserve, took place at the end of November with Warwick District Council opening it officially on December 18.

But, as these photos show, the path and land on the country park side of the bridge is now under water making it unpassable at present.

Before and after: photos of the Newbold Comyn country park and nature reserve side of the footbridge taken yesterday morning and this morning (Tuesday January 7) to show how badly that side of the bridge and the area surrounding has flooded in 24 hours due to recent snow and heavy rainfall. Pictures supplied.Before and after: photos of the Newbold Comyn country park and nature reserve side of the footbridge taken yesterday morning and this morning (Tuesday January 7) to show how badly that side of the bridge and the area surrounding has flooded in 24 hours due to recent snow and heavy rainfall. Pictures supplied.
Many parts of the UK have been hit by flooding over the last few days.

Yesterday (Monday January 6) saw part of the A46 near Warwick closed all day following an accident and flooding. The road reopened this morning (Tuesday January 7).

There were also issues with many roads across the county, including the ford in Kenilworth which became impassable and flooding in Wedgnock Lane in Warwick.

Across Warwickshire river levels remain high with flood warnings remaining in place.

LeamingtonWarwick District CouncilKenilworthWarwickshire
