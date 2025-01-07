Area on one side of new footbridge in Leamington is severely flooded and unpassable
Installation of the bridge over the River Leam, which links Radford Road and the Newbold Comyn country park and nature reserve, took place at the end of November with Warwick District Council opening it officially on December 18.
But, as these photos show, the path and land on the country park side of the bridge is now under water making it unpassable at present.
Many parts of the UK have been hit by flooding over the last few days.
Yesterday (Monday January 6) saw part of the A46 near Warwick closed all day following an accident and flooding. The road reopened this morning (Tuesday January 7).
There were also issues with many roads across the county, including the ford in Kenilworth which became impassable and flooding in Wedgnock Lane in Warwick.
Across Warwickshire river levels remain high with flood warnings remaining in place.