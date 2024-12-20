Walkers, runners, cyclists and even mobility scooter users are happy to see a new footbridge open in Leamington in time for Christmas.

Installation of the bridge linking Radford Road and the Newbold Comyn country park and nature reserve took place at the end of last month with Warwick District Council (WDC) opening it officially on Wednesday (December 18).

I was invited along to the opening and was one of the first people to cross it (see video).

Having never used its predecessor - which was closed by WDC in August 2023 due to safety concerns and, much to the dismay of residents who have waited patiently for a replacement, removed in the months that followed – I was told that the new bridge is a massive improvement and judging by the reactions of some of the other first people to cycle, walk, run or ride a mobility scooter across it I would have to agree with that statement.

Dignitaries, including the chairman of Warwick District Council Robert Margrave, Counillor Will Roberts, walking and cycling group members and other interested parties at the new bridge in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The 3.5-metre-wide bridge, is much wider than its predecessor and provides new access for wheelchair users and mobility scooters as well those wishing to get to the comyn on foot or by bicycle.

It also offers an extension to the Sustrans National Cycle Route 41.

Councillor Will Roberts, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “It’s wonderful to finally see a new and much improved Radford Road Bridge fully installed and open just in time for the festive season, once again offering access to and from Newbold Comyn and reconnecting this vital route south to north in Leamington.

"I’m pleased to see it is already being well used by the local community, who were extremely positive about it.

“I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues at WDC for their tenacity and hard work for getting the bridge delivered this year and also to

contractors and other agencies involved throughout this challenging project.

My thanks also goes to members of the local community for their understanding and patience.

"I hope that you will take the opportunity to fully utilise your new bridge and enjoy a walk, run or cycle ride to Newbold Comyn over the holidays

and for many years to come.”

In the coming weeks the fencing will be completed along with a programme of landscaping and planting around the new bridge.