Between them they were jailed for more than eight years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Leamington have been jailed for more than eight years after detectives spotted suspicious behaviour in the town.

In March 2021 detectives were on a patrol in Leamington when they saw Alexander Finch (now 47) behaving suspiciously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was detained and found to be carrying both heroin and crack cocaine.

Left to right: Walker, Rogers and Finch. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

Shortly after, they raided his Dale Street flat.

Inside, they found Keenan Walker (now 24, of Westminster Road in Coventry) and Callum Rogers (now 21, of Murray Lodge in Coventry)– together with yet more cocaine and heroin in various states of preparation.

All were arrested and charged with possessing heroin and crack with intent to supply.

And on Thursday, 2 November, at Warwick Crown Court, Finch was sentenced to 24 months in prison, Walker to 36 months and Rogers to 40 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Pitt said: “These substances destroy lives and place a huge burden on users, families, communities, and public services.

“All three defendants might now want to use this time to find better things to do with their lives.