Jail for Rugby drug dealers who proclaimed their cocaine was ‘10/10 fire gear’

In March this year Rugby detectives discovered intelligence to suggest that Craig Hughes, 21, and Kodi Weston, also 21, were working together to supply cocaine in the town.

Two drug dealers who gave their cocaine a rating of ten-out-of-ten and proclaimed that it was ‘fire gear’ have been jailed.

And when detectives subsequently saw Hughes parked up on a residential street, they suspected he was about to exchange drugs.

Craig Hughes and Kodi Weston. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Detective Constable Rapkins approached Hughes’ car – prompting Hughes to shut his driver’s door and attempt to drive off.

Hughes was detained by DC Rapkins before he could make off and a search of him revealed cocaine together with £400 of cash, a mobile phone and caffeine pills – which cocaine is commonly ‘cut’ with.

He was promptly arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

A search of Hughes’ home on Redhill Road in Long Lawford – where he lived with his parents – uncovered a combat knife and cash in his bedroom.

Found nearby was another BMW which had been broken into – with detectives believing this was being used as a ‘stash car’.

Following this, detectives made use of prior intelligence to arrest Kodi Weston at his Campbell Street flat.

In the process, detectives seized a mobile phone from Weston which was subsequently analysed.

Among messages seen on seized phones were Weston attempting to advertise cocaine, proclaiming to have ‘10/10 fire gear’ and stating that he would be ‘on all weekend’.

Both declined to comment during police interview.

Hughes was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Weston was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

And on July 25 at Warwick Crown Court Hughes was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

On the same day and also at Warwick Crown Court, Weston was sentenced to two years in prison.

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “Cocaine causes a chain of misery across the world, from the appalling human cost involved in its production and transport, to the dangerous criminal gangs that get revenue from its sale in the UK.

“Sadly, a proportion of the residents of Rugby appear to think scuttling off into a toilet cubicle to sniff caffeine power mixed with cocaine is something other than pathetic and selfish.