Jailed for life: Triple killer who raped and murdered Leamington woman

A triple killer who raped and murdered a Leamington woman has been served a whole life order in court today (Friday).

The court said Anthony Russell will remain in custody for the rest of his life and will never be eligible to apply to the Parole Board for release, for the murders of Nicole McGregor from Leamington, and David Williams and Julie Williams from Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He received concurrent terms for his other offences - 12 years for the rape of Nicole McGregor, 10 years for the offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man and 10, six and four years respectively for the three robberies.

Anthony Russell

As we reported yesterday (Thursday), Russell admitted the three murders, as well as the three robberies and wounding of the carjacking victim.

He was also found guilty of the rape of his final victim, Nicole, on the day he killed her.

Click on this link to read the full story - Triple killer who murdered a Leamington woman faces life in jailAfter the sentencing, Sati Ruck of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “While we may never know the exact motive behind the first murder and what prompted Anthony Russell’s killing spree, we know that all the attacks were deliberate, cold-hearted and designed to achieve his own ends.

"He eventually admitted the triple murder but continued to deny he had raped Nicole McGregor, forcing Miss McGregor’s family to relive the tragic circumstances around her death at trial.

David Williams, Julie Williams and Nicole McGregor (photo from West Midlands Police).

"The strength of the circumstantial evidence against Russell led to his conviction and he will now serve a whole life order for his monstruous crimes.