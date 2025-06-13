Jailed: Man who killed his co-worker in Kenilworth while drunk and high on cocaine

A man who killed his co-worker in Kenilworth while he was drunk and high on cocaine has been jailed for at least 17-and-a-half years.

Warwickshire Police were called on December 20, 2024, after Stuart Baker, who had been working at an abattoir in Kenilworth and staying in a caravan on-site, appeared at the door of another colleague telling him to call the police.

When officers arrived, they discovered 21-year-old James Bosworth from Nottingham dead on the floor of Baker's caravan with catastrophic injuries.

Officers arrested Baker on suspicion of murder, and during a search in custody wraps of cocaine were found in his pockets.

Warwickshire Police said Baker had been with James from 3pm that day in his caravan and that around 5.23pm, Baker attacked James, who received extensive and serious injuries including puncture wounds and slashes to his body.

Baker left his caravan wearing James’ coat and with a phone in his hand, before reappearing at his other colleague’s door telling him that there was “blood everywhere” and that he “needed to call the police”.

Stuart Baker, aged 43 from Etsome Terrace in Somerton, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years, after pleading guilty to murder and possession of cocaine.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett of the Major Investigations Unit said: “James Bosworth was a young man in the prime of his life, much-loved by his family and friends.

“Although nothing I can say will fill the void left by James' death, I hope the family and friends can find some comfort that our investigation has led to Stuart Baker spending at least the next 17 and a half years behind bars and unable to cause further harm.

“Baker's drug-induced, drink-fuelled attack was without sense or reason.

“Throughout the investigation he has failed to explain his actions or provide answers as to why James was so brutally taken from his family in this way.

“I would like to echo Judge Lockhart’s remarks as he commended the efforts of the police officers and staff involved in responding to this incident and the subsequent high-quality investigation.”