Jailed: Warwick siblings made-up movie in ‘staggering and audaciously dishonest’ £1m tax fraud

Two brothers from Warwick who tried to steal £1 million in a ‘staggering and audaciously dishonest’ film tax fraud have been jailed for a total of 14 years.Craig Rees, 50, and his 52-year-old brother, Carl, both from Shakespeare Avenue, submitted fraudulent Film Tax Relief (FTR) and VAT claims to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The pair submitted inflated or completely made-up claims to HMRC for three separate films: Whispers, The Eight, and Violence.In passing sentence Her Honour Judge Heidi Kubik KC, said they were convicted with overwhelming evidence which had revealed “staggering and audacious dishonesty.”Both Craig and Carl Rees were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue.

They were sentenced today (April 8) at Birmingham Crown Court to seven years in prison. They were also disqualified from acting as a director of any company for 15 years.Craig Rees was sentenced in absence at Birmingham Crown Court after absconding during the trial in January 2024.To qualify for Film Tax Relief, at least 25 per cent of the production costs had to relate to activity in the UK at the time they made their claims between 2011 and 2015.HMRC proved the pair’s claims were fraudulently inflated for the first film, which was moved to the United States. The second film was entirely made up, and the third movie was produced in the US purely to submit further fraudulent claims.Mark Robinson, operational lead in HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “Film Tax Relief is there to help genuine, honest film companies produce brilliant British films, but these brothers thought they could play the system for personal gain.“We want to ensure there's a level playing field for those who abide by the law and encourage anyone with information about any type of tax fraud to report it online.”

Carl and Craig Rees. Pictures supplied by HMRC.

