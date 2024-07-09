Kenilworth and Warwick police warn youngsters of the dangers of 'spooky buildings'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police have warned families about the dangers of disused and derelict buildings as the school summer holidays begin.

On their Facebook page, they have said: “We don't expect the younger residents of Kenilworth and their friends to know much about the dangers of asbestos, or to be expert building inspectors.“That's why we're asking parents and carers across the town for a favour.

"Can you have a chat with your child or children to remind them to stay away from disused/derelict buildings?

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

"We're getting reports of disused buildings being broken into and used as hangout spots and - in some cases - being trashed.“We're aware that hanging around in 'spooky' buildings and smashing things up might be an exciting prospect for some of our town's younger residents - but inhaling asbestos fibres or being injured by debris isn't that fun.