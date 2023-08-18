Leamington and Warwick men among those arrested as part of robbery investigation

The robbery took place in Slough in March

Two men from Warwick and a man from Leamington have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery in Slough earlier this year.

A 49-year-old man from Warwick and a 38-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery and transferring criminal property on July 11.

A 44-year-old man from Warwick was also arrested at Birmingham Airport on August 1.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery and transferring criminal property.

A 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery on 26 July.

They have all been released under investigation.

The arrests were in connection to a robbery at an address in Deal Avenue, Slough, at around 5.20am on March 29.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43230137852.