Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Leamington and Warwick men among those arrested as part of robbery investigation

The robbery took place in Slough in March
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Two men from Warwick and a man from Leamington have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery in Slough earlier this year.

A 49-year-old man from Warwick and a 38-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery and transferring criminal property on July 11.

A 44-year-old man from Warwick was also arrested at Birmingham Airport on August 1.

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of bike robberies in Leamington and Warwick.Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of bike robberies in Leamington and Warwick.
Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of bike robberies in Leamington and Warwick.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery and transferring criminal property.

Read More
Police in Leamington continue to patrol the streets a week after the shooting of...

A 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery on 26 July.

They have all been released under investigation.

The arrests were in connection to a robbery at an address in Deal Avenue, Slough, at around 5.20am on March 29.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43230137852.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.