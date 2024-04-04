Leamington and Whitnash residents asked to 'check their sheds' after police find bicycle
A black and red bicycle was found yesterday in Medley Grove, Whitnash
Police in Leamington are appealing for residents of the town and in Whitnash to ‘check their sheds, garages and gardens’ to see if they have had a bicycle stolen recently.
The black and red bicycle was found yesterday (Wednesday April 3) in Medley Grove, Whitnash, and officers are hoping to have it returned to its owner.
If anybody has had a bicycle of these colours stolen recently then they can contact [email protected] and provide the team with the make, model and any distinguishing features so officers can confirm it belongs to them.