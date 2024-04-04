Leamington and Whitnash residents asked to 'check their sheds' after police find bicycle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Leamington are appealing for residents of the town and in Whitnash to ‘check their sheds, garages and gardens’ to see if they have had a bicycle stolen recently.

The black and red bicycle was found yesterday (Wednesday April 3) in Medley Grove, Whitnash, and officers are hoping to have it returned to its owner.



